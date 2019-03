This year's Quad City Symphony Orchestra Riverfront Pops concert will feature the music of rock band, Queen.

Every year, the event attracts thousands of people to LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport for a night of music and fireworks.

This year, the orchestra will play some of Queen's greatest hits, including Bohemian Rhapsody.

The concert will be held Augst 17th at 7:30 p.m.