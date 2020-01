The Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo rode into Moline for its tournament-style show Friday and Saturday.

TV6's Jenna Jackson goes behind the scenes at the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo.

The pre-show starts runs from 6-7 P.M. each night and is free for all ticketholders. The main event starts at 7:30 P.M.

Quad Cities Today got the chance to go behind the scenes at the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo.