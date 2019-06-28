QComm911 dispatchers call for fair staffing

Unionized dispatchers with QComm911 in Milan say they are overworked, and their dispatch center is 'severely' understaffed.

Sara Parker, a dispatcher of 7 years, who has been with QComm911 since its launch in January 2019 says, "your care is compromised and that's the bottom line."

Dispatchers we spoke with say this is not only a staffing concern, but a serious public safety concern.

Angie Gillette, another dispatcher with QComm911 says, "We can talk you through an emergency, we can get police officers, fire, whatever we need to you but if we can't answer your phone because we are inundated and we don't have enough staff to answer your phone call, that's an issue that needs to be addressed."

This is why dispatchers say they are advocating for a change.

Thursday, union workers and their families demonstrated in front of the Milan Municipal building, which is home to QComm911's newly consolidated call center, serving 12 agencies throughout the cities of Milan, Silvis, East Moline and Moline.

In 2018, union workers say a staffing study by QComm911 showed the need for 32 dispatchers.

At this moment, just 21 dispatchers are on the job at the call center.

In the last six months, union workers tell us those 21 dispatchers have answered nearly 56,000 calls.

Parker says, "When we step into that room we are on, it's not take your time get comfortable, it is that phone rings you are there. That officer yells out shots fired, you are there. You're on, you have to be. It's life and death."

Dispatchers working at QComm911 question how to safely serve the community and their fellow first responders when they are being asked to work long hours, on little sleep, with limited staffing.

Parker says the long hours and excessive overtime presents challenges for families as well, "I'm up for 24 hrs at a time, so mentally I'm not on at the job, and I'm definitely not on as a mom. Mentally, you can't win."

Due to a staffing shortage, the union says dispatchers are being asked to work 16-hour double shifts, which compromises public safety and emergency response times.

They say this limits the ability to do their jobs and ensure everyone's safety, especially when they are forced to put 9-1-1 calls on hold.

Parker explained, "It makes our job very emotional. These firefighters, police officers, paramedics, they're our family. We're sending them into the unknown a lot of times and it's our job to make sure they're going home to their family."

Gillette agrees, saying, "we're here to alarm the community they're not safe without us being staffed appropriately. We should have 32. We have 21. That's a major deficit nobody should have to live with -- not the police officers, not the firefighters, not the community."

They say they won't stop until a solution is reached.

TV6 has reached out to officials in Moline and East Moline, and will update this story as we receive new information on the ongoing negotiations.