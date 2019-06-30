Quad Citians beating the heat

Vanderveer Park is usually a busy park, but on Sunday it was almost empty because of the extreme heat, reaching nearly 100 degrees Fahrenheit with the heat index.

"It feels like we should've stayed in the house too, it seems everyone got the memo but us!" said Veronika Wells, laughing.

Many chose to stay inside, but Veronika Wells wanted her kids to get some fresh air, and has been taking precautions, "we had them drink a lot of water to stay hydrated, we brought some water with us. It's just too hot even in the shade but that's the reason I wanted to bring them out here."

While the park was void of people, pools were packed.

"We had such a brutal winter, how could you not embrace the heat? Just as long as you have water and stay hydrated, it's fun times!" said Deb Thornburn, who was visiting the Whitewater Junction water park.

"It's a way to enjoy the weather and forget about how hot it is," said Cadyn Delaney, embracing the water park with his family: "It's been really hot today and I love coming to the swimming pool where we can know we can forget about all the heat. It's really fun to play with your friends and go down the water parks and swim around and forget about the heat" said Delaney.

He added, "it's better than staying inside all day because it's nice to get some fresh air and you dot wanna spend your whole life inside."

"Being inside is boring! Most people are probably gonna be inside playing Fortnite eating pizza" added Delaney's friend Tanel Johnson.

If you choose to go outside, remember to stay hydrated and know the signs of heat stroke - feeling dizzy or lightheaded. It can lead to passing out or even seizures.

Jeremy Pessman, Fleet community relations manager at Medic said, "the biggest thing is if you're out in the sun like Airshow, Bix, Fair, big events, we have to drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol if you start to feel overheated find a nice cool place to cool down a little bit."