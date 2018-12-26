Quad Citians begin returning and exchanging Christmas items, retailers expect a big day of sales

Millions of Americans hit the stores the day after Christmas to take back the unwanted gifts and exchange the things that don’t fit.

At Northpark Mall’s JC Penny, dozens of customers filled the store to do just that.

"We worked third shift so we get up early, get to the stores, get what we need so we can go to work,” Juliet Nettles, who was exchanging a pair of pants for her son, said.

Nettles was not alone in her mission to return to the store. The day of Christmas is expected to be in the top 10 shopping days of 2018. Stores like JC Penny are prepared for a large number of customers.

We have people ready to read ticket items,” General Manager Suzanne Vos said. “That is the biggest thing. We have people stationed everywhere to help with those returns."

Vos said that most people looking to make returns and exchanges come later in the day. It allows customers like Karie Fiegal to avoid long lines.

"I thought a lot more people would be exchanging and returning," Fiegal said.

According to Shopper Track, the day after Christmas is known for three things and discounts is one of them. It’s why the company ranked the day as a top shopping day.

"Some people come in and make exchanges for colors or sizes or some of those things but a lot of people come in looking for the deals,” Vos said. “We mark a lot of the Christmas things down."

Gift cards are also a big thing on the day after Christmas. Shopper Tracks says 27% of people who got one for Christmas will be in the store.

Sales from holiday seasons are up. Data from Mastercard said customers spent more than $850 billion for the season. That’s the largest spending increase in six-years.

