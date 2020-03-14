Quad Citians celebrate St. Patrick’s Day despite parade cancelation

The Quad Cities St. Patrick’s Day Parade cancelation did not stop people from dressing up in green and celebrating the holiday festivities on Saturday in Downtown Davenport.

"Yeah the parade is canceled but there is no reason why we can't carry on this fun tradition and celebration,” Lacey Laster said. “We have our hand sanitizer so we are not going unprepared by any means."

Laster and her friend Kelly Hanghian were walking around 3rd Street where many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were still going on at restaurants and bars.

“We are super sad the parade is canceled but we completely understand why it would be canceled,” Hangian said.

Me & Billy opened its restaurant late and its employees said they were pleasantly surprised by the crowd they had on Saturday.

“We usually have another bar open, a beer tub, more workers, a cop on-site and all sorts of stuff,” Me & Billy Co-Owner Fran Maus said. “Once we heard everything was canceled we kind of held back a bit on our plans.”

While many people showed up to Me & Billy, Maus said numbers were down compared to previous years during the parade.

Even though the parade was canceled, people who were scheduled to be in the parade made it their mission to carry on tradition.

“We’re doing exactly what we do every year except there aren’t 20,000 other people there to cheer us on,” said Dan Carmody, who walks to remember Timothy Finnegan. “Tradition is important to us.”

According to Joe Dooley, President of the St. Patrick's Society, there will be a Grand Parade XXXV rescheduled for June, September or next March.