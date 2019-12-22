Quad Citians celebrate first night of Hanukkah

Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah.

Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities celebrated the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. (KWQC)

And for members of the Chabad Lubavitch synagogue, lighting the menorah means a whole lot more this year.

Rabbi Schneur Cadaner, who leads the Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities, said there has been an increase in anti-antisemitism attacks.

The most recent attack happened in Jersey City earlier this month.

Cadaner said it has left a deep concern amongst the Jewish community, including here in the Quad Cities.

“I believe that Hanukkah is going to be different this year all over the world, not just because of Jersey City but several attacks,” he said.

Rabbi Cadaner said the only way to combat the dark is an increase in light, which he said is what Hanukkah is all about.

That Rabi Cadaner wants to invite the Quad Cities to an annual public menorah lighting and parade.

“It’s about showing support to the Jewish Community because we are a part of this community as well,” he said.

Cadaner said it’s important for people of all religious beliefs to show support toward one another.

“Please show your support. Come on out. It is extremely important at this point to unite. The more we unite the better chance we have against hate.”

The Public Menorah Lighting and Parade of Light will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd near the Quad City Bank & Trust on Middle Rd. in Bettendorf.