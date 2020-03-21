Quad Citians helping sew face masks for hospital workers

A Quad Cities woman is on a mission to help healthcare professionals running low on face masks.

Shelli Eng says she first heard the need for masks through a news story. So she decided to start sewing some. She put a post on her Facebook and others started helping.

Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. she set up a tent to start accepting finished masks, cotton fabric, elastic, or cash donations. The drop off drive took place at Freight House Farmer’s Market in Davenport. She says these masks will go to hospital staff in Iowa and Illinois.

“When you tell people there's a need they respond. My heart is swelling with how many people have responded to this. People who have said I can't cut, I can't sew, but I can iron. Bring me wrinkled fabric and I’ll iron. We have those needs so it's amazing,” she said.

Eng says they hope to have a thousand masks done by midweek. There’s a GoFundMe page under help for our healthcare heroes. Anyone interested in helping sew or donating fabric can reach out to Shelli Eng on Facebook.