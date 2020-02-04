Quad Citians react to Democratic Party’s delay in caucus results

Quad Citians have been reacting to the Democratic Party’s delay in caucus results since Monday.

(MGN Image)

TV6 looked into the comments on our Facebook posts about the delay and found many Quad Citians are concerned about Iowa’s reputation.

After the Iowa Caucus delay sparked national attention, Quad Citians said they fear whether their state with hold its place as the first to caucus.

“I was embarrassed this morning when I turned on national news,” said Sue Ketelsen, an Iowa caucusgoer. “It puts us in a bad light like we don’t know what we are doing.”

Troy Price, Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, responded to concerned Iowans like Ketelsen the day after the caucus.

“What happened last night is simply unacceptable,” Price said. “The bottom line is that we hit a stumbling block on the back end of the reporting of the data. But the one thing I want you to know is the data of this reporting is accurate.”

“The underlying data, the raw data is secure. It was always secure. This was a coding error on one of the pieces in the back end but the raw data that has come in is secure. And I can assure Iowans of that.”

But Iowans like Ketelson said they aren’t assured the state will keep its lead role in caucusing.

“I’m kind of worried about future caucuses,” Kettlesen said.

The Democratic Party’s results have been delayed over 24 hours.