Quad Citians react to Illinois' increase in minimum wage

Minimum wage workers in Illinois are about to get a raise. Starting January 1st, Illinois' minimum wage will go up from $8.25 to $9.25. Then in July, it will jump again to $10/ hour. From there, it will increase by one dollar each year. This is to implement a $15 minimum wage by 2025. The goal is to apply what will be a nearly 200% increase gradually instead of all at once.

Photo courtesy: MGN/Martin Falbisoner

"I think the idea is good and although I think right away would be fine, it gives businesses a chance to adjust to it and for people to get used to it. Probably a practical way to do it," said Quad Cities resident Terry O'Connell.

The Illinois House passed the bill in February with a vote of 69 to 47. The last time the federal minimum wage was raised was in 2009 when it was raised to $7.25/hour.

"I'm not against it since it hasn't gone up in a long time. Anybody working hard is worth 15 an hour no matter what they do, really," Mitch Bergeson, Quad Cities resident.

Other states that have a fifteen dollar per hour minimum wage include California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York, as well as Washington D.C.

Iowa's minimum wage is $7.25 which is the same as the federal minimum wage.