Quad Citians react to Sri Lanka attacks

A string of bomb blasts targeted at least three churches and four luxury hotels across Sri Lanka, leaving hundreds dead and just as many injured.

TV6 went to various churches on Sunday morning, and many residents said they were shocked that this kind of attack could happen - especially on Easter morning.

Some church goers in the Quad Cities said they hadn't even heard of the attacks, but they will pray for those affected.

Father Cornelius Boone from Mt. Olive Church of God in Christ said, "I do feel it could happen here because we are living in a day and time where these events are indicative of the time that we live in. [What happened] this morning is really sad for our brothers and sisters for our faith that we believe."

"This kind of violence, it's just wrong, especially on a day like this. A sacred day for our Christian followers that for this to take place, for humanity all together, it's just a bad thing to hear. Too many people lost their lives today" said Dawayne Broyles, an attendee at Mt. Olive church.

The attacks happened at various churches and hotels around the capital, and seven suspects have already been arrested.

Father Boone said he wanted his religious brothers and sisters to continue praying and stay positive in light of these horrific attacks.