Quad Citians rescued from Norwegian Cruise ship after engine failure

Safe and sound.

At least two Quad Citians aboard a Norwegian Cruise ship were rescued from the broken down ship over the weekend. The owners of Rock Island-based Picture Perfect Travel were among the passengers. TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter talked to the travel agencies Monday. The agency said it did not know how many people from the Quad Cities were on the ship, but everyone is off and on their way back to the QC.

Norwegian officials opened an investigation into the cause of the ship suffering from engine failure and why the “Viking Sky” set sail along the Norway coast, despite storm warnings.

The ship was carrying 1,300 people including many Americans and Britain’s. A daring rescue of hundreds took place as helicopters were used to airlift 479 people from the ship.

The Viking Sky was on a 12-day cruise along Norway’s coast.

