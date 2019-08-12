Quad Citians respond to ICE raid umors

As news of the possible raids and checkpoints began to spread, panic set in for members of the immigrant community. Many of them expressing concerns about their safety, and that of their friends and family.

TV6 had a few people reach out, nervous about the ICE rumors these past few days regardless of their immigration status.

"It's a sad day. It's a very sad day," said Toni Robertson, Quad City resident.

Strong emotions from the Hispanic community as messages like are shared on social media. Posts warning about undercover ICE cars, another about road blocks in Moline, one sharing ICE was in Galena.

One of the main facebook posts about ICE, going viral with over 1,000 shares in 10 hours.

Rumors leaving some Latinos anxious about what the next day will bring, "it makes me feel angry because they're targeting the hispanic community. We have a lot of people that are born in the Quad Cities and have lived here all their life. They shouldn't fear walking out their door. I hope it is a rumor and they don't bring it here" said Robertson.

The issue is, we don't know whether or not ICE is in the Quad Cities.

"If they are, I am not for them, but then again I'm not 100% against them because I believe if you are going to be here, be here legally. But as far as the people who have the young kids and the young wives, they're just only trying to make a living here like everyone else" said Raymon Navarro, Quad City resident.

Nationwide, we are seeing children taken away from their families, making those here worried it could happen to people they know. "It's something that is very stressful and very worried to go out because you have your family. And you don't know if you are coming home or not, so you have to worry about what happened to your kids or your husband or anybody," shared Leonor Montineo, Quad Cities resident.

Even those who are documented are scared they could be stopped, because of the color of their skin. "people kind of look at you differently now because of the way you look. Not because they don't know if you are documented or not. The color of your skin makes you look different," continued Montineo.

TV6 drove around Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island trying to find ICE officers and the supposed traffic blocks, but we could not find any.

We also did some checking and found that ICE cannot perform checkpoints if you're more than 100 miles from the U.S. border. We have also reached out to Homeland Security and multiple organizations about the rumors, and have not yet heard back.