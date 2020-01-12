Quad Citians speak to presidential candidates in Davenport

Quad Citians had the chance to speak to presidential candidates on Sunday afternoon.

Quad Cities Interfaith helped host “The People’s Caucus” at Davenport North High School. Senator Bernie Sanders, Representative Joe Walsh and Representative John Delaney met voters there to answer their questions.

The caucus allowed voters to ask the three candidates about issues that matter to them.

“We have organized people from Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and even Missouri to share their concerns with the candidates,” said Leslie Kilgannon, Quad Cities Interfaith Board President. “We have everyday ordinary people who impacted by particular issues, asking the questions, engaging the crowd and the candidates for their answers.”

Voters often asked how the presidential candidates would handle incarceration, the education system and immigration.