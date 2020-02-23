Quad Citians take advantage of the warm weather on Sunday

Many Quad Citians were out and about on Sunday taking advantage of the warm weather.

Quad Citians took advantage of the warm weather on Sunday at McManus Park in Bettendorf. (KWQC)

Temperatures reached up to 60 degrees on Sunday.

There were dozens of kids out with their families at parks all across the Quad Cities, including at McManus Park and Fejervary Park.

Kids at McManus Park told TV6 that they were excited about the sunshine and are not looking forward to temperatures dropping back down.