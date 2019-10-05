Quad Citians walk to raise money for local Make-A-Wish kids

Quad Citians walked to raise money for local kids with life-threatening illnesses on Saturday outside the Lindsay Park Yacht Club.

The “Walk for Wishes” event is held every year to help raise money that goes towards local wishes.

Gavin Staab and Dylan Bergmann are two local wish kids that attended the event with their families.

“I went through two heart surgeries to get to Make-A-Wish,” said Bergmann. “I got to go to Walt Disney World to meet Mickey Mouse.”

Julie Staab, Gavin’s mom, said her son Gavin has a neurological disorder. He used his Make-A-Wish this year.

“We went to Hawaii,” Julie said. “He got to swim with the dolphins. He really loves the water and animals. It was an awesome experience for him.”

Kevin Wolfe, Riverbend Make-A-Wish Chairman, said he gets to give kids like Gavin and Dylan their wishes.

“It’s really rewarding,” said Wolfe. “It makes you appreciate the little things.”

He said it can cost up to $10,000 for a wish.

Wolfe said sometimes people confuse what Make-A-Wish is about.

“A lot of people think that this is a terminal situation. It’s not. It’s life-threatening but 90 percent of the kids live to adulthood,” he said. “Do we have some unfortunate situations where it’s terminal? Absolutely. But most of them come full circle and give to the organization when they become adults.”

Julie said her family came to the walk to give back to Make-A-Wish for helping Gavin along his medical journey.

“They go through so many daily challenges that being able to have a wish and just go and forget about their medical challenges is an awesome experience for them.”