Quad Citians walk to remember lives lost to drug overdoses

Quad Citians walked to remember their loved ones whose lives were lost to overdoses on Saturday morning in Davenport.

Quad Cities Harm Reduction hosted its annual overdose awareness walk, which started at Vander Veer Park.

Walkers held up signs with pictures of their loved ones. Their signs also read things like, ‘The War on Drugs is a War on Us.’

One of the walkers said she lost her daughter to an overdose a couple years ago. And every year since she has come to this walk to remember her daughter and fight overdose stigmas.

“It can affect anybody from all walks of life,” said Anna Winters. “It’s not just homeless people, low income people --- it happens to families that are lawyers, doctors and teachers. It happens to everybody.”

The organization’s president, Kim Brown, also lost a child to an overdose.

When Brown lost her son, she decided to dedicate her life to educate people about drug overdoses by starting the QC Harm Reduction organization.

QC Harm Reduction helps others stay alive by training people how to use naloxone, or narcan, which is a medication that reverses opioid drug overdoses.

The organization also has test strips that detect fentanyl, which they said is found often in the Quad Cities.

“It is killing a lot of people,” said Brenda Guzman, QC Harm Reduction volunteer. “We are finding with our test strips that xanax has been bought on the street with fentanyl in it, methamphetamine that we’ve tested has fentanyl in it. It’s any of the street drugs, including heroin.”

This year, the group reported 311 overdose reversals and dispensed 3,765 vials of naloxone.