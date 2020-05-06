Quad Citians watch as the final keystone is put in the I-74 arch

With the pandemic causing so many businesses to scale back and events to be canceled, one of the Quad Cities’ biggest and most visible projects is still moving full steam ahead. The I-74 bridge put the final keystone in place on its Iowa-bound arch on Wednesday morning. Now that the last piece of the arch is in place, they can work on the bridge deck, and soon we’ll be able to cross it.

The keystone weighs 112.5 tons and sits about 230 feet above the Mississippi River. To put the keystone in, construction workers needed to work multiple days to ensure it fits perfectly and open the arch to let it slide in. Then, it needed to be bolted in with over 1,000 bolts per connection.

The bridge plan has been in the works for over 20 years. Denise Bulat, Executive Director of the Bi-State Regional Commission says the I-74 bridge has been something she's worked on her entire career. "I-74 is one of the key corridors in all of the whole Quad Cities. It's where most people want to cross from one side to the other so it’s the most congested area," Bulat explains. She says since the original bridge structure opened in 1935 as a suspension bridge, it needed to be reconstructed.

The keystone weighs 112.5 tons and sits about 230 feet above the Mississippi River. To put the keystone in, construction workers needed to work multiple days to ensure it fits perfectly and open the arch to let it slide in. Then, it needed to be bolted in with over 1,000 bolts per connection.

Residents sat alongside the river, watching the historic moment. "We would drive along the highway coming into Davenport and we’d see that space. Now it won’t be there. It’s really a neat thing for me to experience," says Joyce McDonald from Bettendorf.

"We thought we’d stop by and see it put together," shared Steve Mathias. He's lived in the Quad Cities his whole life and says this is the second time he's seen the I-74 bridge built. "I’m old enough to know when they put the other bridge up. I was in High School when they were finishing that up. I got to see the other bridge go in and this one, and if I live long enough, the other one go down," says Mathias with a laugh.

Bulat continues, "It’s heartwarming even in this crisis to see something like that’s wonderful in our region. It’s the largest infrastructure in our region, is over 1 billion dollars, and is wonderful to see it come to fruition."

Originally, construction was planned to take eight years. Now it seems it will take between four to five years: "that shows how hard people worked to have the least amount of impact on traffic and still make this happen," says Bulat.

With around 74,000 vehicles traveling on the I-74 bridge daily, many like McDonald welcome a newer and safer route, "I think it’ll be great because... it was narrow. A lot of people are very nervous about traveling on that bridge and relieve anxiety over crossing the bridge."

"We’re one region. Our economy isn't just one side of the river and we need to be able to interact with each other," shares Bulat.

Once the new bridge is completed, the old I-74 bridge will be demolished. Bulat says they're looking to salvage parts of the old bridge to remember a piece of Quad Cities history.

Officials with the I-74 bridge say their goal is to open the Iowa-bound bridge to drivers in the second half of this year. Construction is still underway on the other arch, which is expected to be completed next year.