Quad Cities Area participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The time has come for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The Coalition Advocating for Underage Substance Elimination (CAUSE) is taking back unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, April 27th, 2019. 10:00am -2:00pm

There are five sites available:

East Moline Police Department

Milan Municipal Center

Moline Police Department

Silvis Police Department

Rock Island County Justice Center

Bring your pills and patches for disposal. The service is free and anonymous.

The results from the 16th annual National Take Back Day in October 2018, Americans turned in 914,236 pounds (457.12 Tons) of potentially expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs at more than 5,839 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,770 total law enforcement participation. In OCTOBER 2018 in ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, more than 877 pounds of prescription drugs among the five Take-Back sites mentioned above were collected. Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic. That’s why it was great to see hundreds of folks from across the Rock Island County clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record amount of prescription drugs.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.