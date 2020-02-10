Quad Cities Balloon Festival moves to Rhythm City Casino

The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival has found a new home. The 2020 event will be held at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport.

According to a news release, the festival has been held since 2008 and features tethered hot air balloon rides as well as balloon launches. This year, it will be held on August 14 and 15. Admission is free but donations will be accepted to benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

In a Facebook post, festival organizers said they have outgrown their previous location, which was the Rock Island County fairgrounds in East Moline.

Spectators can expect a balloon launch at 6 p.m. each day along with a play area for kids . Food vendors will also be on hand.

