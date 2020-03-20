FAQ: Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition issues safety reminders ahead of the weekend

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is issuing safety reminders ahead of the weekend as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“With the weekend upon us, people will be spending more time at home. Social distancing that has been occurring in the workplace should carry over to home life,” said Nita Ludwig, public health administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department.

Officials say as the outbreak continues, each of us may know someone with the disease, whether they have mild symptoms and are self-isolating, or they have been tested due to more severe symptoms and told by their medical provider to stay home. This may include someone in your own household.

What if I'm the caregiver of someone who is self-isolating, or if a household member is self-isolating?

The CDC has provided recommendations in this case that can help to minimize the risk of spreading the virus:

- Make sure you understand and can help the person with the directions of the health care provider related to medication and care.

- Limit visitors.

- Make sure you have good air flow in shared paces of the home. This includes an open window or other similar options.

- Wash your hands often with soap and hot water or sanitizer.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

- Wash laundry very well and wash anything with blood, body fluids, and or other secretions right away.

- Monitor the individual’s symptoms. Be prepared to contact their health care provider if their symptoms worsen.

Should I visit my vulnerable (elderly, high-risk) relatives?

- If relative is located in a nursing home, retirement home, or long-term care facility, please stay away.

- If relative lives at home, visitors should still be limited unless absolutely necessary, and good housekeeping practices and social distancing should be followed.

- Remember, just because you feel fine, you could still be carrying the virus and exposing it to others.

What if I'm a caregiver for someone who is sick?

- Stay in another room and use a separate bathroom, if possible.

- If facemasks are available, have them wear a facemask when you are around them.

- Avoid sharing household items (dishes, glasses towels, bedding, etc).

- Wash your hands after interacting with them.

- Clean all high-touch surfaces every day, including counter tops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones and other things.

- Monitor their symptoms, and monitor your symptoms as well

What are the best ways to clean?

- Wear disposable gloves to clean and disinfect- Clean all “high-touch” areas, such as counter tops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones and other things.- Consider cleaning soft surfaces, including carpets and rugs- Wash laundry very well- wash anything with blood or body fluids right away.- Read the labels of all cleaning products and use them as the product recommends

Food safety:

If you stocked up on food supplies in the last week, officials with the coalition are reminding residents of food safety safety guidelines:

- “Best if Use-By” and other date labels are often confusing.

 Baby formula is the only product that is required to follow product dating.

 All other date labeling is established by the food manufacture as a recommendation for the highest quality.

 Shelf-stable food that does not require refrigeration or to be frozen is generally safe to eat after the recommended date

 Even after opening, most milk and dairy products are good several days after the

recommended date

- Most meat, such as chicken, beef, pork, etc. should be frozen and follow thawing guidelines

- If you planned ahead and froze food that was purchased, remember to thaw it safely before use. Thaw foods in the refrigerator, microwave, under running water, or other options. Just remember to not let the internal temperature go above 41 degrees for longer than 4 hours.

- For foods that you may not have frozen, look for signs of food spoilage. These include texture change, sour smell, and discoloration

- As always, remember to cook foods thoroughly.

If you're continuing to eat out:

As residents continue to support local restaurants, officials are providing the following reminders:

- Food and beverages may be sold, as long as they are taken from the premises right away

- Call or use an app to place your order ahead of time

- Pick your prepared food up when it’s ready. This keeps you from needing to linger in the establishment while your food is being

prepared

Fraud warnings:

Officials say they have also been made aware of some fraud activities related to COVID-19.

They say in the interest of social distancing, public health officials and those who work in healthcare will not be going door-to-door to share information or request information at this time. If you receive such a visit, call police.

Officials say the CDC or public health agencies also will not be calling you to reserve vaccines or other COVID-19 related items, so call police if you receive such a call.

Why social distancing works:

- If you stay more than 6 feet away from other individuals, they cannot cough in your face and transmit the virus. That is basic droplet transmission.

- If you stay home, or limit excursions outside the home, you have less opportunity for someone to cough in your face and less opportunity to pick up the virus on your hands from someone who coughed without good etiquette.

- If you stay home when you have a cough, you will then not be the individual who soils the elevator button or coughed near an older member of the community or someone with an underlying health condition.

- Larger gatherings give more opportunities to make a mistake and transmit than small gatherings. However, small gatherings still give more opportunities than no gatherings