Quad Cities Chamber: nearly $400,000 raised for flood recovery assistance

Quad Cities Chamber representatives announced Monday afternoon that nearly $400,000 has been raised for flood recovery assistance.

They say $397,875 is now available to help regional businesses in their flood recovery efforts, and applications for fund disbursement are now available.

Out of that, $167,000 is available through Grow Quad Cities, a nonprofit to promote prosperity. This is the first time the organization is helping businesses in a natural disaster.

"This year's historic flood put a spotlight on the very limited resources available to help businesses recover from state and federal declared natural disasters," Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Chamber, said. "Thanks to a very generous Quad Cities community, Grow Quad Cities received funding that will be granted directly to businesses to help them get back on their feet.

There are three specific categories of funding available include:

- $50,000 available for any businesses directly impacted by floodwater throughout Scott and Rock Island Counties from the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

- $117,875 available to any Davenport business directly impacted by floodwaters, including downtown, west end or Village of East Davenport businesses.

- $230,000 available for downtown Davenport property and business owners directly impacted by flooding for building repairs and capital improvements located within the Self-Supporting Municipal Improvement District.

Grant applications for both business and property owner relief are available here and at downtowndavenport.com

