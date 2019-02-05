Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to discuss minimum wage being raised in Illinois

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is releasing results of a member survey over suggestions of raising the minimum wage in Illinois to $15 an hour over the next four years.

The current minimum wage in Illinois is $8.25 per hour.

Last week Chamber officials said they surveyed business members in Illinois and found 86% who responded said there would be negative impacts on their business if the minimum wage bill passed.

In that same survey, 82% opposed raising the minimum wage to $15. A bill is expected to be heard in a Senate committee this week.