Quad Cities Chamber urges state leaders to open Quad Cities economy at the same time

On behalf of the Quad Cities business community, Chamber President & CEO Paul Rumler has sent a joint letter to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds asking them to work together to provide a consistent strategy to reopen our bi-state regional economy at the same time.

The letter pointed out that, “While located in two states, the Quad Cities is one regional economy.”

“We continue to advocate for a safe, responsible and timely reopening in accordance with CDC and health official guidelines,” said Chamber President and CEO Paul Rumler in the letter. “We also believe a phased-in approach, as well as a regional approach, are valid points to consider.”

The Chamber has been routinely surveying Quad Cities businesses throughout the various pandemic phases. Recent results indicate:

• 80% of businesses are open in some capacity, and the Chamber believes all businesses should be able to reopen with health guidelines.

• 3 out of 4 closed businesses believe they should be able to reopen.

• 86% of Chamber members have a plan in place to reopen, and 88% of those plans include new safety measures.

“The economy needs to be opened in a well-planned, safe manner, and our businesses are telling us they’re ready,” Rumler said. “It is paramount to continue to listen to the health officials’ guidance while also striking a balance for the economic well-being of our region.”

The letter, signed by several regional partners, specifically asks for consideration of five key areas:

1. Ensure we are in this together. The Quad Cities has worked hard to think, plan and act as one region. Through this pandemic the region has rallied together, regardless of state borders, to protect the health and livelihood of area residents. A QC COVID-19 Coalition of public/private community leadership has been working tirelessly to serve as a comprehensive resource for citizens. As states set reopening criteria, the region needs the governors’ help to ensure setting of consistent guidelines to eliminate confusion and barriers that may prevent some residents, businesses and communities from regaining their economic livelihood.

2. Reopen in a timely manner. While Iowa and Illinois are using slightly different metrics to decide when it is safe to reopen, the group asks for it a) to be on the same timeline and b) using 14 days as the measurement period as recommended by the President’s Coronavirus Task Force, instead of 28 days.

3. Allow more businesses to reopen sooner. While the group understands the need to continue social distancing protocols including limiting gatherings and large events, it asks the states to enable all businesses, including restaurants and bars, to reopen with appropriate capacity restrictions in their next phase. In Iowa, this is supported in Phase 1; in Illinois this is in Phase 3.

4. Help businesses source non-medical PPE supplies. As businesses look to reopen, the group asks for Iowa and Illinois’ assistance to help source PPE to avoid price gouging, supply chain and unnecessary issues that may cause a delay in businesses reopening responsibly.

5. Increase testing. While there has been an increase of testing throughout Illinois and Iowa, including the Quad Cities region, the group supports current efforts and asks for continued help with testing and contact tracing.

“The Quad Cities Chamber is a tireless advocate for our region’s businesses,” said Aaron Tennant, Chamber board chair and CEO of Simplex Leasing. “Elected officials making decisions that impact our lives and livelihoods need to hear our collective voice. All businesses should be able to open as quickly as possible.”

Local businesses are urged to sign a petition in the Chamber’s Advocacy Action Center to ask the governors to reopen our economy jointly at https://quadcitieschamber.ivolunteers.com/Sign/Reopening-the-Quad-Cities-Economy.

Both Genesis and UnityPoint Health – Trinity say they support a coordinated approach to reopening the economy that is done gradually and responsibly, to ensure the safety and health of the Quad Cities community. The two health systems continue to collaborate, along with others, on regional emergency response planning. Health system leaders say while the crisis is not yet over, they believe their hospitals have the capacity to meet the needs of COVID and non-COVID patients, now and in the future.

“Genesis is comfortable with a safe, responsible reopening. However, we would like to emphasize the continued importance of social distancing, wearing face masks and frequent hand washing. We have sacrificed much as a region to work together to flatten the curve of the incidence of this virus and now is not the time to let up on public diligence to keep the incidence low,” said Doug Cropper, Genesis Health System President and CEO.

A full transcript of the letter is available on the Chamber’s blog: https://bit.ly/blog050820

