Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau discuss what brings people to the area

The Quad City Convention and Visitors Bureau released the results of a visitor's survey to find out what brings people to the Quad Cities. Officials announced the results at a news conference on Tuesday morning. They received over 2,000 local surveys back and found positive results. (KWQC)

They also learned that outdoor amenities are important to those who live in the Quad Cities.

Knowing local strengths and weaknesses, the survey results will be used to help the convention and visitors bureau come up with a strategic plan for future tourism.