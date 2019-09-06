Quad Cities Cop on a Rooftop annual event

QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) - Friday, September 6th, 2019 is Cop on a Rooftop day. Law enforcement from Clinton, Davenport, and Muscatine will be raising funds for Special Olympics Iowa until 11:00 am.
This is the fifth year the program has been going on in the Quad Cities. In total, the program has raised more than $85,000.
head to the following Dunkin' Donuts Stores:
Clinton:
1122 N. 2nd Street.
Clinton, Iowa.
Davenport:
2519 East. 53rd Street.
Davenport, Iowa
Muscatine:
2603 2nd Avenue.
Muscatine, Iowa.