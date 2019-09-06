Quad Cities Cop on a Rooftop annual event

Friday, September 6th, 2019 is Cop on a Rooftop day. Law enforcement from Clinton, Davenport, and Muscatine will be raising funds for Special Olympics Iowa until 11:00 am.

This is the fifth year the program has been going on in the Quad Cities. In total, the program has raised more than $85,000.

head to the following Dunkin' Donuts Stores:

Clinton:

1122 N. 2nd Street.

Clinton, Iowa.

Davenport:

2519 East. 53rd Street.

Davenport, Iowa

Muscatine:

2603 2nd Avenue.

Muscatine, Iowa.