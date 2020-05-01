Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund awards $105,000 in grants to 7 QC organizations

The Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund surpassed $1 million in contributions this week.

Also this week, seven organizations are receiving a total of $105,000 from that fund to help with COVID-19 relief.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation said these are the organizations that are getting grants this week. The foundation also mentioned what they plan to do with the relief money.

• Churches United of the Quad City Area, to expand provision of food to people being provided shelter in hotels—$7,500

• Davenport Community Schools, to enhance student safety and access to food and technology—$30,000

• Friendly House, to expand critical services to populations in need—$10,000

• Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, to expand critical business education and support services to members and minority-owned businesses—$10,000

• Quad Cities Community Broadcasting Group, to expand critical messaging and information to African American communities—$7,500

• Two Rivers YMCA, to expand essential childcare services—$25,000

• WVIK Quad Cities NPR, to expand news and reporting on COVID-19 response—$15,000

TV6 spoke with WVIK Quad Cities NPR and Churches United of the Quad Cities about how the grants will help them help the community.

WVIK said it's producing more content than ever before to make sure Quad Citians get the information they need about COVID-19.

“This is a grant we applied for,” said Jared Johnson, WVIK Director of Development & Community Engagement. “What we’ve found in the midst of this COVID-19 crisis is the product we deliver -- news and information -- is in higher demand than ever. We actually ended up hiring some freelance reporters.”

Churches United of the Quad Cities partnered with Smokin Pyro to help feed the homeless. The grant will help them continue to do so.

“We’re going to use it to sustain our hot meal feedings Monday through Saturday to those who have been displaced from Humility of Mary and King’s Harvest,” said Dr. Melvin L. Grimes, Churches United of the Quad Cities Executive Director.

This marks the third round of grants that have been awarded to QCA nonprofits supporting the community’s response to COVID-19.