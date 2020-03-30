Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund awards $350,000 in grants to 19 Quad Cities organizations

More than $350,000 has been awarded to 19 organizations in the Quad Cities from the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Since opening the grant program last week, nearly 70 nonprofits have requested upwards of $2.5 million in support. As of Friday, the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund has raised just over $580,000, according to a media release.

“There is tremendous need, and with tremendous need comes tremendous opportunity,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation, who together with the United Way of the Quad Cities and the Regional Development Authority, is leading the community's effort to raise dollars that will support vulnerable community members during the pandemic.

“Every day—and sometimes every hour - we are receiving critical grant requests,” Ristau said. “Every gift from a Quad Citizen will go to organizations supporting other Quad Citizens during these remarkable times. It will take every one of us to consider how we can support our neighbors and community in these difficult times. Whether it is $5 or $5,000, every dollar truly makes a difference."

Last week, United Way Board Chairperson Linda Bowers matched every gift to the fund, up to $50,000. The fund received $50,000 in additional support on Friday. Jeff and Reggie Goldstein also have agreed to match the next $25,000 donated to the fund, according to a media release.

The first round of grants was awarded to organizations focused on efforts to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 infections in the region by helping the community follow public health recommendations and helping to address the financial impact of following those recommendations.

A total of $350,402—nearly all the cash in the fund at this time—was granted in this first round to 19 organizations:

• Alternatives for the Older Adult, to expand emergency assistance for individuals and families - $30,000

• Center for Active Seniors, to provide crisis advocacy for seniors - $35,000

• Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, to continue critical children’s therapy provision - $10,000

• Community Action of Eastern Iowa, to expand food provision for Quad Cities - $15,000

• Community Health Care, Inc., to cover curbside care costs - $30,402

• Family Resources, Inc., to continue critical services to children and families - $35,000

• Friendship Manor, to maintain critical services to keep seniors safe - $20,000

• Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, to continue essential services in housing - $10,000

• Hand in Hand, to continue critical services to people with disabilities - $5,000

• Handicapped Development Center, to continue critical services to people with disabilities - $22,000

• Heart of Hope Ministries, to expand feeding of households in need - $5,000

• Humility Homes & Services, Inc., to continue housing homeless individuals and families - $30,000

• Nahant Marsh Education Center, to continue critical land management for flood protection - $5,000

• QC Haven of Hope, to continue housing homeless families - $2,500

• River Bend Foodbank, to expand food provision for Quad Cities - $30,000

• Safer Foundation, to support technologies for remote learning in the Youth Empowerment Program - $6,500

• SAL Family and Community Services, to support Emergency Child Care for Illinois Essential Workforce - $25,000

• The Salvation Army - Quad Cities, to expand sheltering options for homeless individuals and families - $30,000

• World Relief Moline, to continue critical services to refugee families - $4,000

Matt Mendenhall, president and CEO of the Regional Development Authority, said that the community should have a new appreciation for organizations that provide a safety net in our community.

“With the number of people losing their incomes, access to food and shelter take on new importance,” he said. “As we’ve talked to organizations, and reviewed each grant request, it has been impressive to see how the nonprofits have stepped up in so many ways, from adjusting how health care is provided, to increasing food access, as well as to providing relief resources for monthly bills. We are all in this together.”

Disaster Recovery Grant applications continue to be accepted. Priority will be given to nonprofits, schools, or units of government providing basic needs services not funded by tax dollars to communities that were already vulnerable before the pandemic, or that are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and the resulting health measures on finances and service availability.

Priority with then be given to nonprofits, schools, or units of government providing any services to the populations as described above, and nonprofits, schools, or units of government experiencing challenges due to public health recommendations - particularly those implementing remote work or that are at high risk of staff reductions.

Grants can serve both individuals and businesses, though individuals and businesses cannot apply directly for the grants. The Quad Cities Community Foundation will administer the grants in partnership with members of the Disaster Ready Quad Cities Recovery Committee, United Way of the Quad Cities, Regional Development Authority, and other community partners.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge we've not seen in our lifetimes,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of the United Way of the Quad Cities. “The fast actions of our community - individuals, businesses, and leaders - to mobilize resources immediately needed to shore up the needs of many is proof that we are resilient. I’m proud of our collaboration with Quad Cities Community Foundation and so many others raising funds through the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund. This pandemic is a new challenge for us, but the community spirit required in response is not. As Quad Citizens, we have a history of coming together to take care of one another. We’ll get through this together.”

Donations to the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund can be made online at

www.QCCommunityFoundation.org or

www.unitedwayqc.org, or by mailing a check to the Community Foundation at 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, Bettendorf, Iowa, 52722.

