Runners gear up for the Quad Cities Marathon Sunday

The Quad Cities Marathon is Sunday, September 22nd and road closures are going into place.

The race starts near the John Deere Pavillion in Moline and runners travel down River Drive and into Bettendorf, Davenport, Rock Island and the Rock Island Arsenal.

The Quad Cities Marathon, Half Marathon, and Marathon Relay all begin at 7:00 a.m.

With heavy rain in the forecast, TV6 reached out to Race Director, Joe Moreno, who says the race will go on no matter what. They would only delay the race if there was lightning. He says a heavy rain will make it more difficult for the electronic timing/chip devices, but the runners will show up!

