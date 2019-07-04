Quad Cities Military Homecoming

A great way to end independence day - being reunited with those serving our country. On Thursday, a Quad Cities family got to see their daughter after five months.

It was an emotional moment for the Rice family and a moment of success for Adria.

Adria was "overwhelmed and excited! I'm just glad I pulled it off!" she said laughing. Ryan Rice, her father said he was "very honored to have her home and excited she serves our country."

The night was even more special for Ryan, who served in the military as well: "it's very special to me. I served in the military and for her to follow in my footsteps has been an honor. To dedicate at such an early age to give us the freedoms and things, we have we can't thank men and women enough."

The audience helped keep the secret, with Adria walking towards her parents who were watching a video and had no idea.

"It was overwhelming, it was great. Everyone saw me before they [parents] saw me and all the adrenaline was building up and seeing the looks on their faces is the best thing ever" said Adria.

"It feels your heart with joy, it really does," said Ryan.

Ryan said he tried Facetiming Adria a few hours earlier and she said she couldn't talk... now he knows why!

The family has five days together before she's sent back at working at NSA headquarters as a CTR, at only 18 years old.

