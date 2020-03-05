Nationwide law enforcement shortage reaches the Quad Cities

Police Department across the United States are experiencing a shortage of applicants, as recruiting new employees is becoming more challenging in recent years.

Police Departments on the Illinois side of the Quad Cites held a career fair on Wednesday at Western Illinois University. Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Silvis, Rock Island County Sheriff and the Illinois State Police departments attended the fair.

The Rock Island Police Dept. currently has five openings and are actively recruiting to fill those positions. But receiving less applications has made it more difficult.

The numbers aren't what they were two years ago, but we're hoping over these last couple of weeks that the numbers increase," Deputy Chief Jason Foy said.

Nationwide, the total number of working sworn officers has fallen by over 23,000 since 2013.

Seattle's Police Dept. reported a 40 percent drop in applications, while smaller departments like Jefferson County, CO experienced a 70 percent decrease.

One reason attributed to the decline is an increased spotlight on law enforcement across the country.

"Everybody has a camera on their phone. You see more recordings. And there's been some bad ones. Not only does that affect that officer and that single department, but that affects everybody. It could be in California or New York, but it still has repercussions on us here in the Midwest," Foy said.

Deputy Chief Foy, who was raised in the Quad Cities, has spent almost 30 years at the Rock Island Police Dept. and it's a career he loves.

"Being a Rock Island graduate, working in Rock Island. Knowing so many people. It's been great. I've had plenty of opportunities to do so many different things that you wouldn't have gotten to do in another profession," he said, "Things have changed a lot in my almost 30 full years. The technology is probably the biggest change."

He said the current openings in the department impact the entire team.

"You definitely feel it and with the potential for it to be even greater as the year goes on," Foy said.

The Rock Island Police Dept. is accepting applications through March 27.