The Quad Cities River Bandits set to kick off their season in Burlington

It's the season opener for the Quad Cities River Bandits and this year, things are looking a little different. The River Bandit's kick off their season with two home games Thursday and Friday but those two games, not technically at home.

The Burlington Bees will now be hosting the River Bandits for the season opener. Heavy flooding at Modern Woodmen Park combined with new improvements to the railroad have sent the first few games out to Burlington. While the stadium was built to withstand these conditions, and is holding up just fine, the issue now is getting the players, staff, equipment and fans in and out of the stadium.

First pitch for both games will be at 6:00 PM and gates open at 5:30 PM. The River Bandits will remain the home team and they'll be playing at the Community Field in Burlington.

Head herefor tickets & details on the season ahead.