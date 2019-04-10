Quad Cities River Bandits move second home series to Cedar Rapids

The Quad Cities River Bandits are moving their second home series to Cedar Rapids.

The River Bandits were supposed to host the series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Modern Woodmen park on April 15-17, but the series will now be played in Cedar Rapids due to lack of access to the park.

While the park is still unaffected by flood waters, the continued operation of the Canadian Pacific trains has made it impossible to move players, staff, fans and equipment in and out of the ballpark safely, without exposing them to the surrounding flood waters.

As of right now, only the first three games of the six-game homestand have been moved.

The City of Davenport has not made a decision on the River Bandits' home games scheduled for April 18-20 against Kane County.

Each of the games at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids will start at 6:35 p.m. The River Bandits will play as the home team for this series.