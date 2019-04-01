Quad Cities River Bandits opening series moved to Burlington

The Quad Cities River Bandits and the Burlington Bees have announced the Bandits will open their season in Burlington.

The games are scheduled for Thursday and Friday of this week.

Officials with the Burlington Bees say due to the heavy flooding and the improvements that need to be made to the nearby railroad "have forced the change".

Modern Woodmen, the home of the River Bandits, is in "playable condition", however, the mitigating issue is getting players, staff, equipment and fans in and out of the stadium.

Both games will be played in Burlington with first pitches for both games is at 6 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Season tickets for either team will be honored.

The Bees will take the opportunity to thank local first responders for their service by distributing free tickets to local law enforcement and fire stations.

Bees General Manager Kim Parker said, “The Midwest League is a close community. We are pleased to help the Quad Cities with this need. Community Field is in great condition, and we will be ready to go.”

The City of Davenport installed a flood wall system in 2004 to provide protection to the ballpark. The system was expanded and approved in 2010. The nature of the 2019 flood has caused delays in preparing the ballpark for Opening Night, making it difficult for the team to receive food and beverage shipments as well as necessary equipment.

Additionally, for the first time Canadian Pacific Railroad is making last-minute improvements to lift the railroad track along Davenport’s riverfront. These improvements allow its trains to continue operating during higher flood stages. The continuation of train operations prevents the City from installing a pedestrian bridge into the ballpark.

The flood wall at Modern Woodmen Park is an innovative and unique system that protects the stadium. It allows the rapid reuse of the ballpark once flood waters recede. Baseball will resume in the Quad Cities as soon as the ballpark can be safely accessed by the public.

“We appreciate so much all of the great work being done by the City of Davenport Public Works Department to protect Modern Woodmen Park,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. “The ballpark looks great and has been untouched by the flood waters surrounding it. Unfortunately, though, without the pedestrian bridge we are unable to receive any deliveries of food and supplies and we have no way for our staff or the public to access the ballpark. We are grateful to Kim Parker and all of our friends with the Burlington Bees for opening up their park to host our first two games and invite all of our fans to join us in making the drive down to Burlington to see the Bandits open their season.”"