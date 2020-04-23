Quad Cities road construction starting to pick up

As the old joke goes, there are only two seasons: winter, and construction.

Construction is starting to pick up around the Quad-Cities.

Davenport alone has invested about $28 million in roadway and sewer improvements in the capital budget.

Here are a few construction projects getting started that might add a few minutes to your commute if you have to get out:

Bettendorf

• 15th street between Grant and old State Street will be closed for about another week for some underground electrical work.

• Hopewell Avenue is close east Remington Road to Criswell Street until May.

• 18th street reconstruction will be going on until the end of May especially around the intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue.

• Bellmont Road under construction from just east of Scott County Community College east to Valley Drive.

Moline

• Continued road construction with the I-74 Bridge project.

• 5th Avenue is closed east of 6th Street.

• 19th street is still closed.

Rock Island

• 35th Street north of 7th Avenue is close.

Davenport

The huge project right now is phase 1 of a 2 phase project on 53rd street. The goal is to widen the roadway to 5 lanes, 2 lanes in each direction, with a dedicated turn lane to ease congestion.

For approximately the next three weeks, eastbound East 53rd Street west of Brady Street will be detoured at Welcome Way to 46th Street to Tremont to East 53rd Street. This detour is necessary for work being performed adjacent to the East 53rd Street median between Brady and Eckstein Drive.

Once this early work near the median is complete, one lane of travel for East 53rd Street will be opened up.

Construction is set to begin on the Division Street Bridge over Duck Creek. That construction is set to last through the summer.

As construction workers put themselves at risk to improve our roads, bridges, and infrastructure, we should do our part to keep them safe by making sure we slow down in areas where they are working, that we limit our distractions while in construction zones when workers are present, and that we slow down and give them as much space as possible as we pass them.

