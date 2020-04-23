Quad Cities Road Construction

As the old joke goes, there are only two seasons: winter, and construction.Construction is starting to pick up around the Quad-Cities.

Davenport alone has invested about $28 million in roadway and sewer improvements in the capital budget. Here are a few construction projects getting started that might add a few minutes to your commute if you have to get out.

In Bettendorf…

• 15th street between Grant and old State Street will be closed for about another week for some underground electrical work

• Hopewell Avenue is close east Remington Road to Criswell Street until May

• And 18th street reconstruction will be going on until the end of May especially around the intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue

• Bellmont Road under construction from just east of Scott County Community College east to Valley Drive.

In Moline… along with all of the continued road construction with the I-74 Bridge project…

• 5th Avenue is closed east of 6th Street

• And 19th street is still closed

In Rock Island

• 35th Street north of 7th Avenue is close

And Davenport…

The huge project right now is phase 1 of a 2 phase project on 53rd street. The goal is to widen the roadway to 5 lanes… 2 lanes in each direction with a dedicated turn lane to ease congestion.

For approximately the next three weeks, eastbound E 53rd St west of Brady will be detoured at Welcome Way, to 46th St, to Tremont, to E 53rd St. This detour is necessary for work being performed adjacent to the E 53rd St median between Brady and Eckstein Dr.

Once this early work near the median is complete, one lane of travel for E 53rd St will be opened up.

• And construction is set to begin on the Division Street Bridge over Duck Creek. That construction is set to last through the summer.

As construction workers put themselves at risk to improve our roads, bridges, and infrastructure, we should do our part to keep them safe by making sure we slow down in areas where they are working, that we limit our distractions while in construction zones when workers are present, and that we slow down and give them as much space as possible as we pass them.

