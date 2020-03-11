UPDATE: Quad Cities St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled due to "rapidly changing conditions"

Officials have announced that the St. Patrick's Day Parade has been cancelled for the Quad Cities.

The Rock Island County Health Department said in an email Wednesday night that they recommend cancelling the parade due to "rapidly changing conditions" amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I know this is disappointing and foils the plans of most, perhaps, all of our Parade participants (including the St. Patrick Society) but I am sure you can appreciate that this decision is made for the health of all involved," officials said in a statement released to TV6.

According to Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick's Society, there will be a Grand Parade XXXV whether it be in June, September, or next March. No decision has been made on the exact time yet.

