Quad Cities St. Patrick's Day parade still on; no beads or candy allowed

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is still on for the Quad Cities but officials have announced a big change to the parade this year - no candy or beads can be distributed during the event.

Officials with the parade say in light of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, concerns they have been advised to "prohibit the distribution of candy and beads."

No other items are may be distributed during the parade following a previous rule.

"I know this is disappointing and foils the plans of most, perhaps, all of our Parade participants (including the St. Patrick Society) but I am sure you can appreciate that this decision is made for the health of all involved," officials said in a statement released to TV6.

Officials say while the parade is still on, they will not make any exceptions to the new rules.