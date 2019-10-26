Quad Cities Storm has its opening night

The Quad City Storm hockey team had its opening night on Friday night! The team hopes to get more first timers to experience what's it's all about.

Hundreds were in attendance for their second year's opening night, where it started with a laser show! Once the game began, it wasn't long until Storm scored and the crowd couldn't' get enough.

"I'm excited to have hockey back and have it stay," said Aimee Hulderson who's been coming to local hockey games for over 20 years. She continued, "it's a great time for the family. You get to see action, it's live action. They have things for the kids to do. If your kids get restless there's things for them to do here a little bit, laser light shows at the beginning. Fun interaction for the families!"

The new "family zone" becoming a huge hit with a bouncy house, tattoos, coloring, and face painting. "I think it helps involve the whole family because at this age they're not able to sit for long periods of time. This helps get them out, run some energy off and maybe not disturb everyone around you but they'll enjoy the game in short spurts," said Misty Mills who took her grandson Raiden Kyser to the game.

Hockey is more than a game for Aimee Hulderson. Her daughter even sang the national anthem with Black Hawk Community College's choir. Hulderson first started coming to what was then the Mallards in 1994 with her uncle, "he's gone now so it helps reconnect with him."

Now, she brings her son, keeping the family tradition, "hopefully I keep his spirit alive and make some great memories with him. And hopefully he remembers this and it stays around a long time so he can bring his kids and come around with his family and friends."

Last year, the Quad Cities Storm donated over 162 thousand dollars back to the community. On Saturday, October 26 they're having a trick-or-treating night after the game is over!