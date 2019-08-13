Quad Cities Sucess Fair helps veterans find job, education opportunities

A local job fair is helping those who served our country.

The Quad Cities Success Fair is helping veterans and the community find job and education opportunities. (KWQC)

The Quad Cities Success Fair took place Monday to help veterans, transitioning soldiers and the community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities.

Dozens of employers attended, including John Deere, the Rock Island Arsenal and the U.S. Border Patrol.

"They come in..they have an expidited process, they go into a different pipeline. So that's why we're here to try and help them out. Help them know how to apply to get through that expidited process. Let them come in and allow them to qualify for higher grade level as seven or nine just based on their background and experience. Law enforcment officers as well. We're here not only to help the community but veterans, law enforcement officers, and anyone who wants to come out here and talk to us," Jose Lemos, a border patrol agent, said.

Iowa-Works, the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the QC Veteran Outreach Center, and St. Ambrose University came together to host the event.