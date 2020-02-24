Quad Cities Today welcomes Todd Alan on the morning show

Quad Cities Today is happy to welcome Todd Alan as the show's morning reporter.

"I am so honored to join the KWQC TV 6 team," Alan said. "I’m working with some of the best journalists in the Quad Cities and I’m learning so much from everyone here. I’m not going to lie, I’ve been a little nervous about making the jump from radio to television, but I’m realizing that they have a lot in common. If you boil it all down, I get to keep telling amazing Quad City stories. And I couldn’t be happier."

Many TV6 viewers may recognize Todd's voice, he has been a local radio personality in the area for years.

Quad Cities Today is very happy to have Todd's voice and face on our team here at TV6.