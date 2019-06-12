Quad Cities Triathlon to be held Saturday

The 20th annual Quad Cities Triathlon is being held Saturday, June 15th at West Lake Park.

The 600-yard swim, 15-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run will begin at 7 a.m.

Friday Packet Pick-up will be at West Lake Park from 4-8 p.m., June 14th. If there is severe weather, packet pick-up will be held at the Rock Island Holiday Inn. You may still pick up your packet on race morning between 5-6:15 a.m., at Lakeview

Shelter.

Roads going into and out of the park, including 110th Ave, will be closed at times to traffic during the race.

Spectators are welcome but will need to park at the New Life Baptist Church, 7780 West Locust Street Davenport, located at the intersection of 110thAvenue & Locust Street. Free shuttle bus runs from the church into the park begin at 5:00 a.m. and continue until 6:45 a.m. After the race, shuttle serivce will start back-up at approximately 10:30 a.m.