Quad Cities Women March features speakers from across the area, discussing human rights

The Quad Cities held it's own Women's March event today. Organizers say it was important to start off 2019 by continuing to build on the previous years' momentum.

Men and women from various backgrounds from across the Quad Cities area shared their stories about human rights issues that have impacted their lives.

"While it is called the women's march and it did stem from the presidential election and that's where this all came from initially it's important to band together as people who believe in equality for all, health justice, representation, and the quad cities is not just white women," says co-organizer Emily Peterson. She says she organized the event with six other people.

"We as the organizers felt it was important to bring people together and to honor and respect and hear about different issues that are impacting different parts of our community. Just because the name is women's march doesn't mean it's anti-men. It's coming together to recognize how we can work together and how we can lift each other up," she added.