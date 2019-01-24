Quad Cities Women's March - Feb. 2

Organizers of the annual Quad Cities Women’s March have announced a date and time for this year's event.

It will be held at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island from 12:00 p.m -2:00 p.m.

In a news release, they says they hope to bring women in the community together to advocate on a number of social issues, including human rights, women's rights, immigration reform and healthcare reform.

The event will include local speakers on these issues.

Women’s Marches are held around the country.