Quad Cities area is home to best bagger in Illinois

The Quad Cities area is home to a best bagger, something you'll appreciate the next time you visit the grocery store.

Stephen Benson has been named the best bagger in the state of Illinois. (Sullivan's Foods)

Sullivan's Foods announced Stephen Benson, who works in Stockton, Illinois, is the best bagger in the state of Illinois.

The grocery chain sponsors an annual Best Bagger Contest at each Sullivan's Foods location. The winner of each store then progresses to a regional contest, then a state contest and finally a national contest.

Baggers are scored on speed and weight distribution, as well as attitude.

This is Benson's fourth year participating in the competition. He took second place his first two years and first place both last year and this year.

He goes on to compete in the national championship being held in San Diego in February.