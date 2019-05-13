Quad Cities bike to work week begins Monday

You are invited to take part in the bike to work week beginning, Monday, May 13th through Friday, May 17th, 2019.

Bike to work week for the Quad Cities is sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists, encourages bicycle transportation as a way to become more active in your community, promote health and wellness, and reduce your carbon footprint.

Throughout the week, fixed-route Metro, Bettendorf, and CitiBus routes will honor your bike as your fare. All QC fixed-route buses are equipped with bike racks that accommodate two or three bicycles.

You can learn more here:

Metro Link