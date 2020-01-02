Quad Cities businesses making things work despite lack of snow

People around the Quad Cities area have been enjoying our relatively warm weather. Some going out for a run. Others taking walks. The fair weather isn't good news for everyone, though.

Businesses that depend on snow are feeling an impact, but some are still finding ways to make money.

“It's pretty unusual that we are building a fence here at the beginning of January,” said Mike Sampson, Creative Deck & Fence owner.

At a time when you would see snow at this time of the year. Mike Sampson and his workers are welcoming the change in the season.

“Snow removal is a pain in the rear, late in the nights, early mornings,” he said.

His business Creative Deck & fence in Bettendorf offers more than just snow removal. Helping Sampson fill the pay gap on days where snow is lacking.

“You can't bank your lifestyle on snow removal. It's hit and miss,” he said.

A few miles over in Bettendorf. The sunbeams on K & K True Value Hardware. The home improvement store saw a spike in sales at the beginning of Halloween when it snowed. Now bags of salt and rows of snowblowers wait to be used.

“Right now, sales have slowed down quite a bit. As you can imagine with the weather being much more mild than usual,” said Casey Keller, K & K True Value Hardware Store Manager.

Keller says since the weather is unpredictable. All they can do is wait.

“So now we are just waiting for the rest of winter to show up,” he said,

While others like Sampson and his crew are enjoying the break.

“We would rather build fences and decks, it's a more of a regular schedule. Instead of waking up at 1, 2, 3 in the morning. Trust me, fencing and decks is a lot of fun,” Sampson said.

Keller recommends now is a good time to test your snowblower. Rather than waiting later when winter starts to pick up.

As for the ski resorts in our area, Chestnut mountain in Galena has been open since December 6th. They say they've struggled with these warmer days, but have been able to make enough of their own snow and haven't had to fully shut down.

Meantime, Snowstar in Andalusia hopes to reopen this weekend. They opened for the season in mid-December but had to shut down just after Christmas due to the warm weather.

