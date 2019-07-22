Quad Cities couple protests with Puerto Ricans, calls for Governor to resign

Hundreds of thousands of people are in the streets across the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico demanding the island’s Governor, Ricardo Rossello, resign after hundreds of pages were leaked showing him making homophobic, racist and misogynistic comments.

"To watch it all, it felt a little bit like a religious experience,” former LeClaire, Iowa native Danielle Colby said.

Colby and her partner, Jeremy, have been visiting Puerto Rico for the past two years doing humanitarian work. They’ve called the island home for the last several months and on Monday they traveled from their home on the west side of the island to San Juan to show their support for the protests. Monday’s demonstration was one of the largest since the protests began over a week ago.

"Every night at 8:00 you hear people banging on pots and pans,” Colby said. “It is the nightly protests."

The thousands gathered in the streets across the island are not just chanting and marching. Colby says the people are also celebrating unity. She said the calls for the Governor to resign have brought the people together.

"Puerto Ricans protest in celebration,” she said. “So they protest in celebration, what they are doing is saying thank you for bringing them all together."

As the protest continue to grow, so does the frustration of the people who want the Governor gone. During Monday’s protests, the protestors made their voices loud and clear.

"We want you out,” one protester said. “You did enough, we still don't trust you. If you still have respect for your island, resign, please."

Colby said experiencing the movement is surreal. She said on one hand she feels like an outsider having only lived on the island a few months, but on the other, she said she feels like an insider since she now calls it home.

"You can feel that they do not want to be taken lightly with this because they have been taken lightly for 500 years of colonialism.”

Colby does not when the protests will end but believes things will get better. Colby said Monday that despite stories of destruction by the protesters, that is not the case. In pictures she sent to TV6, you can see graffiti, but Colby said the people of Puerto Rico respect their heritage and culture and are not creating permanent damage.

Gov. Rossello announced Sunday he would not seek re-election and would step down as President of the new progressive party on the island, but he would not resign.

