Quad Cities' first Meadery opens in downtown Davenport

The Quad Cities welcomed its first meadery in downtown Davenport on Saturday. Bootleg Hill serves is not just a taproom and bar but also a production space for mead.

General manager Rick Harris says this is part of what makes this location so unique. " We're the only one that's making mead, that's fermented honey. mead is also called a honey wine. It's all natural, gluten free, no preservatives, or sulfides at least that's how we make our mead," he told TV-6 news.

"It's made with honey, water, and yeast," he added.