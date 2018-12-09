Davenport, IA (KWQC) - Gas prices in the Quad Cities are below the national average. Nationally, the average price of regular grade gas has dropped 22 cents a gallon over the last three weeks to about $2.51 But here in the quad cities, you can find gas for less than two dollars a gallon and that has motorists very happy.
Part of what's contributing to this drop in prices nationally is America has record-breaking production levels - the highest ever recorded by the Energy Information System. According to AAA, the average gas price in Iowa is about 20 cents lower than the average gas price in Illinois.
Quad Cities gas prices below national average
Davenport, IA (KWQC) - Gas prices in the Quad Cities are below the national average. Nationally, the average price of regular grade gas has dropped 22 cents a gallon over the last three weeks to about $2.51 But here in the quad cities, you can find gas for less than two dollars a gallon and that has motorists very happy.