Quad Cities gas prices below national average

Gas prices in the Quad Cities are below the national average. Nationally, the average price of regular grade gas has dropped 22 cents a gallon over the last three weeks to about $2.51 But here in the quad cities, you can find gas for less than two dollars a gallon and that has motorists very happy.

Part of what's contributing to this drop in prices nationally is America has record-breaking production levels - the highest ever recorded by the Energy Information System. According to AAA, the average gas price in Iowa is about 20 cents lower than the average gas price in Illinois.